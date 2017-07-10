Ogle County man charged with child abuse after infant found with 8 broken bones

Authorities in Ogle County have arrested a man for allegedly beating an infant child.

Ian Green, 23, of Polo, has been been charged with felony aggravated battery to a child.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says deputies and officers from the Dixon Police Department were called out to KSB Hospital in Dixon Friday night.

Authorities say a six week old baby was at the hospital being treated for a broken arm. After investigating, it was discovered that the child had a total of eight broken bones in various stages of healing, and that the injuries occurred at a home in Polo.

Police located Green and arrested him later that night.

Green appeared in court Saturday and his bond was set at $200,000.