Rockford Man arrested for possession of explosives

In Rockford, police have charged a Rockford man with possession of explosives.

Armando Campos Jr. was charged with possession of explosives after he admitted to police that he lit dynamite and threw it into a parking lot.

It happened Sunday night at 8pm in the 6900 block of Argus Drive in Rockford.

At first, police were not able to locate Campos but finally found him at the 5800 block of E. State Street.

Campos is also being charged with driving under the influence and reckless conduct.