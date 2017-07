Police are searching for three black men who robbed a home this morning at gun point.

Officials say three masked men entered a home at 824 Royal Avenue around 4:35 Monday morning.

One of the men held a woman a gunpoint while the other two searched the house. The victims says the suspects stole money, a purse and a key to a car. According to officials, the suspects stole that car after leaving the home.

Police were not able to locate the suspects.