Gorman Wins Winnebago County Am in Sudden Death Playoff

The 2017 Winnebago County Amateur tournament came down to a sudden death playoff to determine the men's champion, with Danny Gorman defeating Brian Silvers after a dramatic day of golf at Macktown Golf Course in Rockton.

Gorman put together a strong back nine, with back-to-back eagles on 13 and 14 to end with a final round 68, finishing -8 in 36 holes over two rounds. After an even-par 71 on Saturday, Silvers tore up Macktown with a 63, also finishing -8 for the tournament to force the playoff.

Gorman and Silvers had to wait four hours as the rest of the men's championship flight wrapped up, and then took the 1st tee box. Gorman's birdie topped Silvers' par to win the County Am, doing so with a calm and cool demeanor that has also yielded Atwood and Ballard tournament titles.

"It's what I've been working on, just staying composed," Gorman said, celebrating his birthday on Sunday with family in attendance for the victory. "A couple years ago I would've been way too amped up, and probably made a poor decision at some point. It's more just growing up and then feeling comfortable in the lead with everything on the line."

"I'm extremely proud of their play, watching them grow up," Silvers said, who shot his first ever 63 in a tournament. "Just to compete with them is a good thing. I'm getting older now so I'm glad to be competing, I really am."

"Brian is a great guy, and a great guy to play against," Gorman added. "It was a tough challenge, but I got this one, I guess."