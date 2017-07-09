Graham-Ginestra House open once again for visitors

A new piece of history opened today in one Rockford neighborhood. The Ethnic Heritage Meuse um welcomed some of the first visitors this afternoon to the Graham-Ginestra House on South Main for tours.

Experts say the home was built in the mid 1800s. The home first belonged to the Graham family and then sold to the Ginestras in the early 1900s.

Both families were considered to be influential business owners in the community during those time periods.

Organizers say the tours are an opportunity for Rockford residents to look back on where they're community began.

"So many of us are related to those who did come early on and immigrated to Rockford," Sue Malinowski, with the Ethnic Heritage Museum, said. "And I think that you wanna keep the family and the memories and cherish the history of the early settling in Rockford."

Tours for this weekend were exclusive to the home's first level. Organizers say they hope to expand tours to showcase the second floor next weekend.