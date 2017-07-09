One international choir group travel, performs to raise money to go to school

A children's choir is on a mission across the united states to raise money to go to school. The Matsiko International Children's Choir made their stop in Rockford on Sunday to the Freedom Baptist Church. Choir members come from across the globe ---from Peru, India and Lithuania.

For the past few months, they've traveled the U.S. to raise money to help them and their peers back home go to school.

Organizers say fundraising comes from performing at churches and schools, as well as a sponsorship program. One choir teacher says the opportunity to help others makes him feel like he's doing something right in life.

"To help people, it's the basic foundation to life. You've got to be a part of something positively," Lawrence Tear, a teacher with the choir, said. "You've got to help people who cannot help themselves and

I'm proud doing that."

Organizers say some of the kids in their program have gone on to go to college and med school.

One even became a heart surgeon.

