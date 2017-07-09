Man arrested in McHenry hit and run

A Wonder Lake man is in custody after a hit and run involving a pedestrian in McHenry early Sunday morning.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Alexsandro Tackett of Wonder Lake, IL, was driving south on the 3000 block of Lincoln Rd when he hit a man walking near the edge of the roadway.

Deputies say Tackett left the scene after the accident and was the only person in the car.

Deputies say the pedestrian was a 48-year-old man from Woodstock. The sheriff's office says the man is in stable but critical condition at the Advocate Condell Medical Center.

Deputies says Lincoln Road remained closed for five hours during the investigation.

The sheriff's office says Tackett did not suffer any injuries from the impact and has been taken into custody for leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries and failure to report an accident with injuries.