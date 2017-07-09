Woman pulls gun at Rockford party - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Woman pulls gun at Rockford party

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

No one is hurt after a woman pulls a gun during a fight at a large party on Rockford's east side early Sunday morning. 

Rockford Police say a fight broke out during a party on the 3500 block of Applewood Lane around 2:30 a.m.

During the fight, police say 29-year-old Tasheka Jennings pointed a gun at a crowd of people and the officers on scene.

Police say officers were able to physically subdue Jennings and take her into custody. 

Jennings faces a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault to an officer. 

Rockford Police say officers issued the homeowner where the party took place a ticket for offensive use of property.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.