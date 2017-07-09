Woman pulls gun at Rockford party

No one is hurt after a woman pulls a gun during a fight at a large party on Rockford's east side early Sunday morning.

Rockford Police say a fight broke out during a party on the 3500 block of Applewood Lane around 2:30 a.m.

During the fight, police say 29-year-old Tasheka Jennings pointed a gun at a crowd of people and the officers on scene.

Police say officers were able to physically subdue Jennings and take her into custody.

Jennings faces a number of charges including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated assault to an officer.

Rockford Police say officers issued the homeowner where the party took place a ticket for offensive use of property.