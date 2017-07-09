Local football team helps clean up after storm damages Belvidere farm

Typically Saturday mornings call for sleeping in, but that wasn't the case for the Belvidere High School football team

"I think it feels pretty good to contribute and help other people out who had no control over this happening," said one Belvidere High School football player.

Around 8 a.m. the team headed out to the Schumacher's farm just outside of Belvidere to help clean up after a storm hit the property last week.

The Schumachers say a tornado left their barn and house damaged as well as nearly a hundred of their trees.

Not knowing how they were going to get the mess cleaned up, a family member reached out to the Belvidere High School football team to see if they could come help out.

"You know you have friends and you know you have people who like to help, but until something like this actually happens to you ...You just have absolutely no idea how many people out there are actually willing to give up part of their time to come out and help you when you are in need," said Bill Schumacher.

The couple say they still are not able to live in their home following the twister.

They hope to be moved back in within the next four to six months.



