Gorman Leads 1st Round of Winnebago County Amateur

Atwood and Ballard champion Danny Gorman is in pursuit of his third tournament victory during the 2017 Rockford summer golf season, and leads the first round of play in the Winnebago County Amateur.

Gorman shot a first round 66 to lead the championship flight. Jamie Hogan trails Gorman by one stroke, shooting a 67. Garrett Ralston (68), Jeff Bushnell (69), and Brian Silvers (71) round out the top five in that division.

Robyn Clott leads Hui Chong Dofflemyer, Caitlin Schoepfer, and Arisa Thammavongsa in the women's division of the County Am. Round two is set for Sunday at Macktown Golf Course.