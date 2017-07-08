Rock House program hosts first community outing

Dozens of people piled onto buses Saturday afternoon for a road trip to Chicago.

But it's not just for day of fun, it's the first community outing for the Rock House officer program.

Rock House was established by the Rockford Police Department earlier this year. In the program, officers live in the neighborhoods they help police. .

Saturday, community officers rounded up two buses full of local residents to take to the windy city for a Chicago Sky game, along with a chance to meet one of the players.

"I was hoping to shrink the community. I just think it's very important to if we can get to know each other once again. If neighbors get to know each other I think it's really important, so this is our first kick off ...Our first trip ...First way to do that," said Rock House Officer Patrice Turner.

Rock House says Saturday's trip will be the first of many future outings.