Rockford teen robbed at gunpoint

Rockford Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 900 block of 16th avenue on Friday night.
Officers say a 19-year-old man was walking in the area around 10 p.m. when a man approached him with a gun.
Police say the suspect took personal items from the victim before running away.
The 19-year-old was not injured.
Police describe the suspect as a white man around 22-years-old wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.
