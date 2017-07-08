Rockford teen robbed at gunpoint - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford teen robbed at gunpoint

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a man was robbed at gunpoint in the 900 block of 16th avenue on Friday night.

Officers say a 19-year-old man was walking in the area around 10 p.m. when a man approached him with a gun. 

Police say the suspect took personal items from the victim before running away. 

The 19-year-old was not injured. 

Police describe the suspect as a white man around 22-years-old wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and a black baseball cap. 

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers. 

