Recent Midtown fires won't stop community from moving forward

The Midtown Neighborhood is known for its small businesses and village charm, but there is a different feel this week.

"When someone lights a cigarette and I get a whiff of smoke, I kinda look around," Stanley Campbell, the director at Rockford Urban Ministries, said.

That's because two fires within the past week have ripped through vacant buildings along 7th Street.

That makes two of four old vacant buildings in city to go up in flames within two weeks. Midtown has undergone many years of redevelopment from adding flower pots to the sidewalks to adding in street lights down the neighborhood's main drag.

"We have the moto beauty on every block," Brad Roos, a member of the Midtown Neighborhood Association board of directors, said.

Some city leaders say the recent blaze isn't going to stop them from moving forward.

"A little blip like this isn't going to stop the momentum that's been building up for thirty years," Roos said.

They say there are still good things in the Midtown District.

"We didn't lose a center piece in the neighborhood when we lost these two buildings," Roos said.

But, they hope to see those buildings start filling soon and bring more life to the area.

"This is a lovely neighborhood and these buildings are very beautiful in my opinion," Campbell said.

It's something leaders say they hope stays that way.