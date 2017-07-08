Pedestrian dead after being hit near 11th and Samuelson

One man is dead after a vehicle struck him near 11th Street and Samuelson Road.

Rockford Police say they arrived just before midnight to find a 51-year-old male suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say victim died at the scene and they are working with the driver of the vehicle to determine the cause of the accident.

Investigators are not releasing more details at this time. Anyone with information regarding this accident is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at 779-500-6461 or Crimestoppers at 815-963-7867.

