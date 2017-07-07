Phantom Regiment leader reveals his wife was on the tour bus that crashed

The Phantom Regiment took the field at Boylan High School Friday night after one of their tour bus drivers died in a crash earlier this week.



Usually at a show like this, what you hear moves you, but this Show of Show's was different.

There was a moment of silence to remember Donna Howard, the 55-year old tour bus driver from Missouri killed in Monday's crash after a tire blew on the Phantom Regiment's staff bus.

"She always had a smile on her face and she took really good care of us," said Rick Valenzuela, the executive director of the Phantom Regiment.

Valenzuela got the call about the crash when he was ready to fly back home to get ready for Friday's show. But everything changed in an instant.

"My wife was on that bus," said Valenzuela. "It's a 12 bunk entertainer so she was in one of the bunks. My next phone call was that two were being airlifted and she was one of them."

She broke her collar bone and is OK, he said. As fate would have it, among the tour manager, cooks and office staff on that bus, so was the regiment's nurse.

"She was very helpful," said Valenzuela. "She was great. She went into action having everybody call out where they were. How injured they were and if they could get out."

And since this crash, The Phantom Regiment has gotten help from the drum corps community across the nation. Little things like hugs to the bigger things like flying people home to northern Illinois after they got hurt.

"Once we get on that football field we are competitive," said Valenzuela. "This group wants to beat that group. We want to come out with the highest score, but as soon as you come off the field. We're all the same. We travel the same. We eat the same. We rehearse the same and we work as hard as everybody else. So for everyone to come to our aid, it's been phenomenal."

The last pieces the Regiment performed were a tribute to Donna Howard and a thank you to the other drum corps that helped them this week.