Ski Broncs Celebrating 50 Years in Rockford

The Ski Broncs have been a Rockford institution for decades and are celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2017 - their 50th season of dazzling fans and spectators on the Rock River.

A no-wake restriction on the river was lifted just in time for a Friday night show ahead of the Ski Broncs hosting a regional tournament that will bring big crowds to Shorewood Park. Performers from past and present seasons have gathered on the river to perform and celebrate a historic year for the program.

"It's really fun to see the club growing again," says Ski Broncs alumna Lorraine Janicke. "For an establishment, non profit, to be in Rockford for 50 years, it started with 20 people, they learned everything from scratch to what we are today."

The Ski Broncs are back on the water Saturday afternoon.