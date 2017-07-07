G.A.R. Brings Home More National Titles

The Gymnastic Academy of Rockford has established itself as a powerhouse producer of tumbling and trampoline talent, as well as other athletic disciplines. G.A.R. took home 33 individual and 24 team national titles at this year's tournament, adding to its already sterling reputation.

"This gym and being here is everything I want to do and everything I wanted it to be since I was four years old," says Rockton native Brandon Dever, a member of the gym for almost 20 years.

"This was the hardest nationals we went to," says G.A.R. coach Ute Heger. "We had 142 teams altogether to compete against and coming out on top overall is the best thing that's happened."