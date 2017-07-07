VanVleet Shines in Summer League Opener

Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet made his mark on the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas on Friday, scoring the game-winning three-point play in a 96-93 Raptors victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

VanVleet completed an impressive scoring line - 18 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds, but saved his best play for the final Raptors possession. He took off with 10 seconds left in regulation, drew the foul, and converted a layup in traffic. He then hit the corresponding free throw to seal the win for Toronto in their first game in Las Vegas.

The Raptors return to action in Summer League play on Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.