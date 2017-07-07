Rock Valley College reacts after Illinois passes budget

It's been a tough two years for Illinois colleges as schools struggled along with no state dollars.

"Many of our employees have gone through a very difficult time the past two years because of no budget," said Rock Valley College President Dr. Douglas Jensen.

This spring, Rock Valley College laid off 28 employees, cut class hours and raised tuition.

"We've gone through some pretty massive cuts the last few years, particularly the reduction of force that happened this spring ad we're hoping that with the relieved pressure, we might be able to get some of that faculty back," said RVC Faculty Association President Rodger Hergert.

Half of those faculty members were hired back before the budget even passed.

However, the college isn't expecting to get as much money from the state as previous years.

RVC says its expecting a 10-percent reduction in funding from Illinois.

Any time they cut education funding, that's a concern for faculty around the state, but still at the same time after having gone without funding for so long, getting 90 percent of the funding is much better than zero percent," said Hergert.

Even with that money coming in, Jensen says the school prepared for the year not expecting a resolution.

"We started to move forward with a budgeting process planning for either no state dollars or some state dollars," said Jensen.

Now that the budget's been passed, Jensen says the college is looking at projects around campus where the money can be spent.

"We've had to defer a lot of infrastructure projects, so that we have to look at getting caught up on those initiatives," said Jensen.

Initiatives the college says it can finally get to now that funding is flowing again.