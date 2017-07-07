Phantom Regiment returns home after bus crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Phantom Regiment returns home after bus crash

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Phantom Regiment returns home tonight after one of its buses is involved in a deadly crash this week. 

On Monday, a bus carrying volunteers blew a tire and crashed, killing the driver of the bus. At least two volunteers were injured. No band members were on board. 

But now, the drum corp is back in Rockford for a performance Friday night. It started at 7:30 p.m. Boylan Catholic High School. 

