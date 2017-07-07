Illinois teen rescued from 2 Houston sex traffickers - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Illinois teen rescued from 2 Houston sex traffickers

Posted:
By The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) -

Two Houston women have been arrested in what authorities say was a sex trafficking operation involving a 14-year-old girl lured through social media to Texas from Chicago.

The girl, now in the care of authorities, had been advertised on online sex sites as a 19-year-old but drew police attention for resembling a young documented runaway.

Harris County Constable Mark Herman says undercover detectives responding to the ad arranged a meeting at a north Houston motel Thursday, rescued the girl and arrested 20-year-old Teresa Henry and 24-year-old Centurrie Garrett.  Both have extensive criminal records.

Henry is jailed on charges of human trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor.  Garrett is held on a prostitution charge. Herman says Garrett had a 6-week-old baby with her at the time of her arrest.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.