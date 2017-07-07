Search continues for missing Loves Park woman

The search for a missing Loves Park woman continues into another weekend.

Emily Anderson has been missing for about two weeks.

Loves Park Police say her last known location was the Steak n' Shake in Machesney Park around 2:30 a.m. June 19.

Today, the police department says it is following up on several leads. Officers say many of the credible leads have come from a strong social media presence and a vigil held for Emily last week.

"I think any time this is brought out in the public just reiterates to people if they know something or see something to reach out to us," says Sgt. Michael Landman with Loves Park Police. "It definitely can't hurt to hold those types of events."

Police ask anyone with information on Emily's whereabouts to contact Loves Park Police, 815-654-5015.