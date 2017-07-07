Here are the top 10 stories of the week on wrex.com based on total number of page views:

10. Illinois Senate overrides Rauner's budget vetoes

9. Another building on S. Main Street catches fire in Rockford

8. Two tornadoes confirmed near Belvidere Wednesday night

7. Rockford Police investigate fatal shooting

6. Belvidere man killed in weekend crash

5. Rockford Fire: 'Direct human involvement' in recent fires; arson possible cause

4. Midtown building goes up in flames late Sunday night

3. Loves Park Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

2. Phantom Regiment bus crashes in Arizona; driver killed, others injured

1. Severe storms threaten the Stateline Wednesday night