Witness banned from court after shouting at Calvin Carter during murder trial Friday

Opening statements for the murder trial of a man accused of killing a man, a woman and her two kids in Rockford just days before Christmas in 2014 began Friday, with one man getting banned from the trial after an outburst in court.

Calvin Carter is accused of shooting and killing Martia Flint, her two children, Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and Demontae Rhodes in a home in the 3200 block of Montrose Avenue on the night of December 20, 2014. Carter was Flint's ex-boyfriend.

Neighbors in the area told police they heard gunshots around 11 p.m. and called 911.

Carter was arrested and charged with the murders after turning himself in to authorities downstate about a week later.

In court Friday, a man got up out of his seat and began shouting expletives at Carter, who was sitting at the defense table listening to witness testimony.

The man was quickly escorted out of the courtroom by officers. Judge Engelsma banned him from the rest of the trial and warned everyone else in court that the slightest outburst would also get them banned.

The judge also warned everyone in court to maintain decorum both inside and outside the courtroom.

The defense called for a mistrial, as the man who yelled at Carter was scheduled to be called as a witness. After a short recess Judge Engelsma denied the mistrial motion and testimony continued.

Taking the witness stand Friday was Rockford Police Officer Andrew Seale who responded the the home on Montrose Avenue the night of the murders. Seale described the scene and finding the four victims shot and killed that night.

