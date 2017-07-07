Illinois has a state budget, but what does that mean for taxpayers?

The State of Illinois has a budget for the first time in over two years. But it comes with a tax increase for residents.

So what does this mean for Stateline taxpayers?

13 News spoke with some local lawmakers for their reaction to Thursday's vote to find out what this plan that not everyone is on board with means moving forward.

Republican Representative John Cabello says the increased income tax rate from 3.75 to 4.95 percent, coupled with no property tax freeze, means more people will continue to leave the state.

"All we are doing is hurting the working class people, the people who pay for everything in this state in the first place. We are punishing them for the General Assembly not doing their jobs," Cabello says.

Cabello, who represents the 68th district, adds that he knows of some homeowners who pay more in property taxes each month than they do for their mortgage.

"What we should be doing is trying to get as many new people to come to the state because the more people we have paying into the revenue the less amount everyone has to pay," Cabello says.

How exactly will this tax increase impact taxpayers?

The average household in Illinois makes about $60,000. Without any deductions for children, an average household would pay $694 more per year in taxes.

For someone who works full time making the minimum wage of $8.25, their income tax bill will increase by $180 per year.

"So what you're seeing is an increase of about 1.2 cents for every dollar a person brings home in their adjusted income," say Democratic Representative Litesa Wallace from the 67th district. "For every $100, there will be an increase of $1.20."

Wallace says the new rate is just below what Illinois residents were paying a few years ago, and it is still lower than many nearby states.

"The only state near us that has a slightly lower income tax is Indiana. Illinois is still right in the median level as far as what Midwestern states charge for income tax," Wallace says.

"There are a few states around us that have an income tax that's higher, but they have correspondingly lower property tax and sales tax," says Senator Dave Syverson, Republican from the 35th district. "If the state's giving schools more money, there should be corresponding relief on property taxes, an idea that has bi-partisan support."

Lawmakers could return to Springfield as early as next week to continue working on issues like property tax relief.