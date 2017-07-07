WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: Austin Love and Elliot Grandia try out Union Dairy

If you are a fan of a good ole classic sundae, then you will be delighted by Union Dairy's old-time tradition.

The dairy diner has been in Freeport for over 100 years, and helping preserve the look and feel of yesteryear is Jodi Miller, the parlor's owner. It's been in her family for the past few decades.

Union Dairy scoops about 600 gallons of ice cream a week, serving up classics like orange pudding, a Freeport classic with cherries and pistachios.

The parlor also specializes in specialty sundaes, like the Pretzel City Sundae; vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and of course, pretzels.

Part of preserving the history and feel of Union Dairy, means tradition when it comes to preparation. They have been using the same shake machine for 70 years. Miller says it makes malts far better than modern day appliances.

Miller says even more than tasty ice cream treats, Union Dairy helps bring family, friends, and the community together.

"Everybody loves ice cream and you feel good eating ice cream," Miller said.

Union Dairy is open 7 months of the year.