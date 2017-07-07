Mega Millions, Powerball sales resume now that state has budget

The sale of multi-state lotto games have resumed in Illinois now that the state has a budget.

The Illinois Lottery announced Thursday night that sales of the Mega Millions and Powerball games have started back up.

Ticket sales for the games, as well as prize payouts, had been suspended July 1 after lawmakers failed to pass a budget on time.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith says now that a budget deal has been reached, sales and payouts for these games will resume.