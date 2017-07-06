Rockford woman's Facebook videos showing real life struggle of Alzheimer's caregivers go viral

A Rockford woman is taking her grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's public.

Six million people watched one of her recent Facebook videos of her talking to her grandmother, Annabelle.



It's launched her platform to create a place where dementia sufferers can go for peace and understanding.

Annabelle's House of Love is what she'd call it after the grandmother.



On a recent visit to their house in Rockford, we saw just what attracts people to watch their videos.

"Get out of my stinking face. Your breath stinks," said Annabelle to her laughing granddaughter, Mary Hallom.

"She just says whatever comes to her mind. I can't control any of it," said Hallom.

Annabelle's granddaughter records her conversations with her several times a week.

"I really just want to show people that you don't have to get frustrated and abuse the elderly because they don't remember, because they forget things," said Hallom.

And their interactions have gone viral. Racking up millions of views, comments and likes on Facebook.

"And I see like at that point, there was 5 million views, I don't know 5 million people," said Hallom.

In Illinois, there are 220,000 people living with Alzheimer's. By 2025, the number of people with it or another form of dementia is expected to rise 18 percent in this state alone.

It's why understanding the physical and emotional affects of the disease is as important as ever.

Wesley Willows in Rockford recently trained some of its staff members with something called a Virtual Dementia Tour. It simulates the challenges people living with dementia experience so the caregiver can understand their behaviors better.

13 News Anchor Sean Muserallo went through the experiment and found it stressful and eye-opening.

Erica Figurin, the Life Enrichment Director at Wesley Willows, said that's a common feeling for people with Alzheimer's or dementia, especially when we expect them to do what seem like simple tasks to us.

"For example, how many steps would you say are in for brushing your teeth? There are 52," she said. "As caregivers sometimes we rush through things because we only know our perspective and we don't know what it's like. That's what the virtual dementia tour is able to do is give us an opportunity to walk in their shoes."

Annabelle's shoes. Your loved ones shoes. The thousands of others who have yet to find out they too, will be diagnosed with Alzheimer's one day.

"While our videos may make you laugh, smile or cry, my prayer is that awareness is brought to those who have dementia," said Hallom.

Hallom is using her new found internet fame to do more.

"Annabelle's House of Love is my vision," said Hallom. "To open up a day center. Where individuals who are suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia can come be in a loving environment while we embrace the changes that accompany aging."