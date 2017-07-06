Doctors give health warning after string of fires in Rockford

A recent string of fires in Rockford have drawn big crowds of spectators. Something SwedishAmerican Hospital says is not good for their health.

"There's materials in some older buildings, things like asbestos and other chemicals that can get airborne and we don't want to breathe those in," said Dr. Eric Trautman.

Doctors say your lungs will thank you for staying as far away from these fires as possible. As for residents who live nearby, they say to make sure the outside of your home is clear of soot and debris. SwedishAmerican Hospital is a few blocks away from 7th Street where two of the fires have been and has taken extra precaution for patients.

"This morning we actually had our staff walk through the area to make sure no smoke or smell mitigation was coming in. From there should we have any issues and we've had in the past we'll take next level protocols which could include shutting down air handlers or putting air handlers into circulation mode," said Matt Vine, an engineer at the hospital.

Swedes says it's back-up system makes sure rooms with patients who need critical care always has power.