Summer garden reading event at Anderson Japanese Gardens

Reading in the garden brings dozens of family to a fun event every week.

Anderson Japanese Gardens hosts the event every week in the summer for 10 weeks.

It's an interactive reading program for children. This week's topic was bats and 13 WREX's own Austin Love was the guest reader.

Event organizers say this isn't just a fun event but an educational one.

"Reading is so important to children so we want them to read and learn about something new but also to be something fun for them 'cause they are outside and they want something else fun to do. So we try to make it interactive as well," said Katie Weston, events program and director with Anderson Japanese Gardens.

Mayor Tom McNamara will lead the reading session next week, which focuses on animal tracks.