San Antonio waives Brunner

Just about a week after acquiring Sophie Brunner in a trade, the San Antonio Stars waived the former Aquin standout. Brunner started her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury after making the roster as an undrafted free agent.

Brunner did not receive much playing time with Phoenix, so they shipped her to San Antonio, one of the worst teams in the league. The Stars decided to part ways with the former Arizona State star, so Brunner says she's coming home to Freeport to take a little break before her next basketball move. She plans on playing in Italy later this summer.