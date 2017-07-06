Freeport Police offering safe space for online sales

Freeport Police are among departments across the country now offering "safe trade zones" for Internet transactions.

Craigslist updated their safety page to encourage "high value" transactions to take place at local police stations.

The Freeport Police Department has designed a safe zone for public transactions to take place.

Both parties making the deal meet during daytime hours at the police headquarters to make the transaction. The police department says simply meeting in a public place is not safe enough.

People must notify dispatch of the transaction before meeting.

Police say no exchanges of guns or large furniture will be allowed at the police station.