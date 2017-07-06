Budget vote delayed as hazmat crews enter Capitol; building on lockdown

The critical vote on a budget for the State of Illinois is delayed as the Capitol is on lockdown.

The Associated Press reports that Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs said the building is on lockdown after a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance in the Governor's office.

The building has not been evacuated but lawmakers in the statehouse have been told to stay in place, secure their area.

Hazmat crews are on the scene, as well as police and fire.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State's office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday. He did not have further details.

Representative John Cabello (R) posted to his Facebook page Tuesday afternoon that he and other lawmakers are currently locked out of the Capitol and the vote on a budget veto override is currently delayed.

In the video, Cabello says a "substance" was found at Governor Rauner's office.

Legislators and staff members are stuck outside Capitol as officials investigate substance thrown at governor's office. — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) July 6, 2017

BREAKING: The Illinois State Capitol is on lockdown. No entry or exit allowed. — BlueRoomStream (@BlueRoomStream) July 6, 2017