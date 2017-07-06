IL House set to vote on override of Rauner's budget veto at 1:30 p.m.

The Latest on the Illinois Legislature's actions to address the nation's longest state budget stalemate (all times local):

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois House is scheduled Thursday afternoon to vote on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes of a budget package that would end the nation's longest state fiscal crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The vote follows Rauner's Wednesday plea to lawmakers not to override his veto. Rauner called the plan that includes a large income tax increase a "disaster" that will not solve the state's many financial problems.

Rauner, a Republican, implored the General Assembly on Wednesday to sustain his vetoes of a $36 billion spending plan financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.

Rauner says the 32 percent income tax increase "a 2-by-4 smacked across the foreheads of the people of Illinois."

He decried the lack of spending cuts and money-saving reforms he's demanded since 2015.

Credit-rating agencies are watching closely and have threatened to label Illinois debt "junk" without swift resolution.

