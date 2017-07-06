Rockford Fire: 'Direct human involvement' in recent fires; arson possible cause

The Rockford Fire Department says arson could be the cause of four recent fires in the city.

Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott says investigators are looking at arson as one possible cause of the fire on 7th Street Thursday morning, as well as fires at 301 South Main (the Hanley Building), 301 7th Street and in the 800 block of South Main. All of those fires occurred over the past two weeks.

"Arson is definitely something that we are suspecting in a lot of these fires," Knott said Thursday.

Knott added that there was "direct human involvement in all of these fires."

"It is quite clear that we do have a fire problem," he says.

Knott says that it is possible homeless people could be in the buildings and helped cause these fires; if that is the case, he says they could still be charged.

Firefighters were called out to the fire at 616 7th Street around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

There was heavy smoke and fire coming from the vacant building.

The building sustained heavy structural damage and crews began emergency demolition to the building at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Part of the building collapsed onto the business next door, which is a bar. Knott says that building may also need to be demolished.

Knott says that fire investigators are continuing to look into this series of fires and they should be completing investigations into two of the fires Thursday.

He says they looking at videos, talking to witnesses and interviewing some people of interest.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara will hold a media briefing at city hall starting at 3 p.m. to address the recent fires. 13 News will stream that press conference live at www.wrex.com/live

