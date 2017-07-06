Two people, dog rescued from flash flood in Ogle County park

A couple and their pet were rescued from flood waters that swallowed their car in Ogle County Wednesday night.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Office says the couple got stuck at White Pines State Park Wednesday night when their car got submerged in the creek.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says the creek is normally a couple of inches deep, but there was a flash flood. The water was about two feet deep with a very strong current.

The Polo Fire Department asked for Dixon Rural Fire to bring their swift water rescue team.

Fire crews used lines between the trucks and the Ogle County Sheriff's armored vehicle to get the couple out safely using an inflatable raft.

The couple escaped safely, as did their dog.