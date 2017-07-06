Police investigate bank robbery inside grocery store Wednesday

Police are continuing to investigate a bank robbery that occurred in Rockford Wednesday night.

The robbery took place at the Alpine Bank inside the Schnuck's grocery store at 2642 Charles Street.

Rockford Police say officers were called out at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The bank says the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money, but no customers or employees were injured.

Police have not released any more details at this time, including a description of the suspect or if there was a weapon involved.