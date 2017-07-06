PHOTOS: Fire destroys building on 7th Street in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Fire destroyed the building at 616 7th Street in Rockford early Thursday morning. This is the third major fire at a vacant building in Rockford in less than two weeks. 

Heavy smoke was first reported coming from the 2nd floor of the three story building at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Crews demolished the structure at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. 

