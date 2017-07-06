PHOTOS: Fire destroys building on 7th Street in Rockford

Fire destroyed the building at 616 7th Street in Rockford early Thursday morning. This is the third major fire at a vacant building in Rockford in less than two weeks.
Heavy smoke was first reported coming from the 2nd floor of the three story building at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Crews demolished the structure at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.