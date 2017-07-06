Rockford Fire responds to another fire on 7th Street

Rockford Fire is responding to another vacant structure fire at 614 7th Street.

The fire has been upgraded to a third alarm.

Heavy smoke was first reported coming from the 2nd floor of the three story building at around 4:30 a.m.

7th Street is closed off to traffic at this time, and fire officials are asking drivers to avoid the area. This is the second large blaze on 7th street this week. Crews are now trying to protect a bar next door.

Details are still limited. We have crews on the scene and will continue to update on air and online as more information is available.