Winnebago County Board to consider hiring a lobbyist in Springfield



Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney says the region is often overlooked in Springfield. Which is why he's supporting a plan to hire a lobbyist to work as its advocate.

"We need to get back in the game. We need to reengage and get off the sidelines. There's so much going on in Springfield, or not going on that affects us back home, we need to be part of the conversation."

Board member Gary Jury, who says he supports the move. tells 13 News the lobbyist would cost upwards of $6,000 a month and would be paid for through host fees.

"We use those fees for development, workforce development, economic development, community development," says Haney. "We want to make sure we're positioning ourselves for future growth. One of the ways we do that is how we go after state and federal funding in the future."

Haney says the lobbyist wouldn't just fight for funding but work to stop legislation that could hurt the area. But not all board members support the move. Ted Biondo says he's not sure how much impact a lobbyist could really have for the county, and has concerns over the cost.

"That's a lot of money. That's almost like a full time job. I understand this other person would also have other clients, so how much time will he be working on ours versus the others. There's just a lot of questions I still have."

Board members will first discuss this resolution during Thursday's Operations and Administrative Committee Meeting. If it's approved, it would then move to the full county board for a vote.