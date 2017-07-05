Murder trial underway for suspect Calvin Carter

The jury that will decide an accused murderer's fate is picked Wednesday.

The murder trial against Calvin Carter began Wednesday morning.

He's accused of shooting and killing Martia Flint, her two children, Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and Demontae Rhodes. They were killed back in December 2014 just days before Christmas.



Carter was flint's ex-boyfriend.



Carter's original trial date was set for January but a motion his lawyer filed pushed it back. Jury selection is expected to take a few days.