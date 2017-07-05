Murder trial underway for suspect Calvin Carter

The jury that will decide an accused murderer's fate is picked Wednesday.
The murder trial against Calvin Carter began Wednesday morning.
He's accused of shooting and killing Martia Flint, her two children, Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and Demontae Rhodes. They were killed back in December 2014 just days before Christmas.
Carter was flint's ex-boyfriend.
Carter's original trial date was set for January but a motion his lawyer filed pushed it back. Jury selection is expected to take a few days.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.