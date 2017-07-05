Update on Hanley and Midtown buildings after fires

Demolition of the Hanley building in downtown Rockford is done.

Now crews are clearing the debris. The old furniture building on South Main St. caught fire nearly two weeks ago.

The five story building was a total loss. Despite efforts to find a way to repair it, it needed to be demolished.

Several businesses nearby were forced to close and are still waiting to reopen. The city says a lane of Chestnut St., which has been closed since the blaze, should reopen to traffic Thursday.

A cause of the fire has not been released.

We're also waiting to find out the cause of a fire in another downtown building.

On Wednesday, fire investigators were looking at the building on 7th St. and 2nd Ave. in the Midtown District.

That building, which includes Olivo Market, caught fire late Sunday night.

The two stories above the market were empty at the time and destroyed.

Parts of 7th St. are blocked off to traffic as the investigation continues.

