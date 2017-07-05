Loves Park Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

The Loves Park Police Department is investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and car.



A dispatcher tells 13 News it happened around 4 p.m. on Forest Hills Road where it intersects with River Lane.



The dispatcher said the motorcyclist died.



The Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said he was called to the hospital regarding this collision and would have more details later.



The cause of the wreck is under investigation.



We will update this story when more information becomes available.