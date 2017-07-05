Jury selected in quadruple murder trial

The trial of an accused murderer moves forward with jury selection on Wednesday.

The murder trial against Calvin Carter began Wednesday morning.

He's accused of shooting and killing Martia Flint, her two children, Tobias and Tyrone Smith, and Demontae Rhodes back in December 2014.

Carter was flint's ex-boyfriend.

Carter's original trial date was set for January, but a motion his lawyer filed pushed it back.

Jury selection is expected to take a few days.

13 News is following this case and will bring you updates on air and online.