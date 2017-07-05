Lawmakers react to local project cuts in state budget

If a budget passes in Illinois, Rockford area lawmakers say millions of dollars expected for the city likely won't make it here.

There's really nothing that's going to help Rockford except that they'll say the school's will stay open and some the human services will get its funding, but the core things that would help Rockford right now we're just all out," said Republican Senator Dave Syverson.

One major funding boost missing is a $10 million grant for AAR, a jet repair facility that went online just last summer.

Democratic Representative Litesa Wallace says it's because projects like AAR weren't a priority in budget talks this time around.

"These weren't capitol project bills, these were bills focused on making sure the state of Illinois did not hit financial ruin, but there will hopefully be opportunities to continue addressing capital projects throughout the state of Illinois," said Wallace.

Along with missing out on that funding, the city also isn't getting a casino any time soon.

A gaming bill that would bring a casino to Rockord has yet to go to a vote in the house.

"It's disappointing that its not being called, I mean that's anywhere between $3 to 6 million that we could be having that's unrestricted," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says missing out on that kind of revenue puts the city in a tough spot when it comes to balancing its own budget.

"We have no money, so a lot of people are asking me now and over the last several months for money for different projects and initiatives and organizations and we're not saying yes to a whole lot," said McNamara.

That's got the city keeping a close eye on Springfield, while it continues to deal with its own budget shortfall.

