New scam warning: 'Smishing' texts

Have you received a suspicious text with a link in it recently? A new warning says phone users should not click on it because it is a scam.

Security researchers say criminals are now targeting potential victims via text message with what is being called "smishing."

The text message will look like a security check from a bank, asking the user to verify account details and it will almost always have a link.

Security experts say whatever you do, do not click any links or respond. Instead, if you feel it actually is from your bank, they advise to call them instead.

They say any text or email asking to confirm information is likely fake and you should delete it.