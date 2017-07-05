McHenry County man accused of attacking person with nail gun

A McHenry County man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly attacking someone with a nail gun over the weekend.

Edward Zegers, 52, of Cary, has been charged with attempt murder, home invasion and residential burglary.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from the Cary Police Department were called out to a home in the 7300 block of Swan Way in unincorporated Cary around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they found one victim bleeding from their head and face. Deputies also found Zegers inside a bedroom in the home with injuries to his face.

Authorities say Zegers forced his way into the home and then attacked the victim with a nail gun from a construction site. A fight ensued with both Zegers and the victim sustaining injuries. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Zegers is now being held on $3 million bond. He is due in court Friday morning.