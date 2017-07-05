Gov. Rauner calls on lawmakers to not override his veto

A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is back to the House.

CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is imploring legislators not to vote to override his veto of a budget package, calling it a "disaster" that won't solve the state's many financial problems.

"Tax hikes are not the answer and I'm calling on members of the general assembly: do not override my veto. Do not vote to override my veto," Rauner stressed Wednesday.

The Republican spoke at a bar and restaurant on the far South Side of Chicago.

His comments came minutes after the speaker of the Illinois House said the chamber would vote Thursday to override the veto, ending a budget stalemate that has lasted more than two years.

"This is not just a slap on the face to Illinois taxpayers," Rauner said. "This is a two by four smacked across the forehead."

The House and Senate passed the budget before Rauner vetoed it Tuesday. The Senate quickly voted to override the veto Tuesday.

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday afternoon. A total of 15 Republicans bucked Rauner and helped provide a veto-proof majority for a 32 percent income tax increase earlier in the week.

Rauner has said he will always vent a tax increase unless it comes with fundamental reforms, like a property tax freeze and term limits for politicians.

