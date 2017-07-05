Illinois lawmaker gets death threat for approving tax hike

Illinois Republican State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer has received a death threat for supporting the state income tax increase that was part of a bigger spending plan.

WREX sister station WGEM reports that the threat was made on the central Illinois lawmaker's Facebook page on Sunday and read, "Can't wait to see you hang from a tree if you vote yes today."

Davidsmeyer, from Jacksonville, later voted to approve the tax increase and spending plan, but it's unclear if he will support overriding Governor Bruce Rauner's veto of both plans.

Davidsmeyer also took heat from other constituents on Facebook for his vote, with some hoping that he gets voted out of office.