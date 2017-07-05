Gubernatorial candidate Kennedy walks in Rockford 4th of July parade

One of those in attendance at Tuesday night's 4th of July parade in Rockford was one of the leading candidates for governor in Illinois.

Democrat Chris Kennedy walked in the parade with some local leaders. Before taking part in the parade, Kennedy made a campaign stop at the Irish Rose Saloon.

Kennedy says he was thrilled to get the opportunity to take part in Rockford's Independence Day tradition.

"Rockford is one of the most exciting 4th of July parades in the entire state," Kennedy said Tuesday. "Like thousands of other people, I'm here to participate in that. I'm lucky to be marching in the parade with a bunch of supporters for my race for governor."

Kennedy is just one of several Democratic candidates looking to unseat Republican Governor Bruce Rauner in next year's election. Other candidates who have announced their intention to run include businessman J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar, State Senator Daniel Biss, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Bob Daiber and State Representative Scott Drury.